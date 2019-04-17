Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Release First 5G iPhone in 2020

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the first 5G iPhone will come out. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

5G iPhone: Apple is reportedly going to release its first 5G iPhone in 2020, reports BGR. This rumor claims that the tech company is going to be able to do this thanks to its recent deal with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ). This is good news for iPhone users as AAPL previously wasn’t expected to have a 5G iPhone ready until 2021. However, this also means a 5G iPhone coming out in 2019 is incredibly unlikely.

New iPhone 8: A recent rumor claims that Apple is going to be releasing a new version of the iPhone 8, MacRumors notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will be releasing an updated version of the iPhone 8 next year. This device will be sporting some revisions and will have a 4.7-inch screen. The rumor claims that the tech company is doing this to expand is offerings in the mid-tier smartphone category.

Find App: AAPL may be working on a new app to better help with tracking, reports AppleInsider. This rumor says that the tech company is making an app that will combine Find My Friends and Find My iPhone. This will let users make use of these functions from just one app. It also notes that the app will also be able to help users find other items as well. However, these items must first have a tag for tracking location on them to work with the app.

