Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Facing Investigation from Dutch Antitrust Group

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an investigation for the tech company. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Dutch Investigation: Apple is facing an investigation from a Dutch antitrust watchdog, reports MacRumors. The watchdog group is looking to see if AAPL is giving its own apps in the App Store preferential treatment over those made by other developers. The tech company has already responded to the investigation announcement. It says that it is “confident” the investigation will find that it gives all developers the same treatment.

iTunes Future: A recent report claims that iTunes will still be around after standalone apps launch for Mac, reports 9to5Mac. This report notes that even after the release of the rumored Books, Podcasts and Music apps, iTunes will still remain as its own app. However, the report claims that the tech company is likely to stop future development of the app in favor of focusing on the standalone ones.

Lawsuit: Apple is facing a new lawsuit that claims it is infringing on a large amount of patents, reports AppleInsider. This lawsuit comes from Seven Networks and was filed in the Eastern District Court of Texas. The lawsuit claims that AAPL is infringing on 16 of its patents. This isn’t the first time the tech company has had to deal with patent lawsuits in this area. It’s likely one of the reasons that is is closing its physical stores in the district to avoid similar lawsuits.

