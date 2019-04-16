Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Release the iPhone XE This Year

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone coming this year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone XE: A recent rumor claims that Apple is planning to release a smartphone called the iPhone XE in 2019, reports BGR. What exactly is the iPhone XE? The rumor says that this will be an updated version of the iPhone SE. If the rumor is true, it will be sporting a 4.8-inch OLED display, as well as an edge-to-edge screen. This rumor also claims that the smartphone will come out sometime before September. It may also costs anywhere between $600 and $800.

2018 MacBook Air: The 2018 MacBook Air just got an upgrade thanks to a software update, MacRumors notes. This upgrade comes after the release of macOS 10.14.4. It takes the display brightness for the laptop and upgrades it to 400 nits. The display brightness on the 2018 MacBook Air was previously at 300 nits before the macOS 10.14.4 update came out.

Notre Dame: Apple is going to help with the rebuilding of the Notre-Dame de Paris, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company won’t actually be getting hands-on with the rebuilding process. However, CEO Tim Cook says that it will be helping fund the reconstruction of the building. The building caught fire on Monday and suffered major damage to its roof. This includes the toppling of its iconic spire.

