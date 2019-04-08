Monday Apple Rumors: Two Triple-Lens OLED iPhones Coming in 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPhones coming this year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2019 iPhone: A new rumor claims that we are getting two triple-lens OLED iPhone devices in 2019, reports BGR. This rumor claims that the first of the two OLED smartphones with triple-lens cameras will have a 6.1-inch display. The second will reportedly have a 6.5-inch display. This rumor also notes that AAPL will release successors to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. That would make for five iPhone models launching in 2019.

iOS 12.3 Beta: A new beta for iOS 12.3 is now available to developers, MacRumors notes. This is the second version of the iOS 12.3 beta that has been made available to developers. Several changes, including a new version of the TV app, are available in the iOS 12.3 beta. There will also likely be a new version of the iOS 12.3 public beta that will come out in the next few days.

Chips: Apple can now start looking at designing 5nm A-series chips for its devices, reports 9to5Mac. This is due to TSMC reportedly getting ready to produce the 5nm chips. The rumor claims that the manufacturer will be ready to supply AAPL with the chips in time for its 2020 iPhone line. These new chips will be sporting better speeds and power efficiency over previous versions.

