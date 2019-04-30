Tuesday Apple Rumors: Future iPhones May Use MicroLED Displays

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of future iPhone plans. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

MicroLED: A new rumor claims that Apple will use MicroLED displays in a future version of the iPhone, reports MacRumors. This rumor says that AAPL supplier Foxconn is investing in the technology. The rumor notes that this is due to the company wanting to be ready to supply the iPhone maker with the displays that it will want for a future version of the iPhone. It’s unknown when the tech company will adopt MicroLED displays for its devices.

Touch ID: Recent patents may hint at the return of Touch ID, AppleInsider notes. These patents describe how Apple may use a new version of Touch ID in future devices. This version of Touch ID would make use of acoustic imaging. This would allow the device to scan a user’s fingerprint anywhere on the screen. That would make it easier for the user to unlock the device and wouldn’t require the return of the Home button.

Messenger: Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) is going to be bringing Messenger to Mac later this year, reports 9to5Mac. This will allow Mac owners to download the Facebook Messenger app and have it on their computers. This Messenger app will give Mac users the same options as the mobile version. There will be a version of the app coming out for Windows as well.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.