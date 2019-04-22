Beyond Meat IPO: 11 Things for Investors to Know

More details about the upcoming Beyond Meat IPO are coming out.

Here’s what we know about the plans for the Beyond Meat IPO.

Beyond Meat is currently looking to price its shares between $19.00 and $21.00 for the IPO.

This will have it selling 8.75 million shares of its stock.

That could have the company raising as much as $183.75 million through its IPO.

The company also notes that it will be trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “BYND.”

The Beyond Meat IPO also includes a 30-day option for underwriters of the IPO to purchase an additional 1,312,500 shares of BYND stock.

Beyond Meat still doesn’t have a set time for its IPO to take place, but it is aiming for sometime this year.

The underwriters for the Beyond Meat IPO include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Jefferies and William Blair .

Beyond Meat is a creator of vegan foods that look to mimic the taste of real meat.

Among these foods is the company’s Beyond Burger, which it claims mimics the taste of real beef even though it is made up of plants.

The Beyond Burger can be found in grocery stores and is also served in some restaurants around the country.

The company argues that there is a growing market for alternative foods without meat that can still copy the flavor.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Beyond Meat IPO.

