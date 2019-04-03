Welcome

Borderlands 3 Release Date Set: 7 Things to Know

Borderlands 3 Release Date Set: 7 Things to Know

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has announced the release date for Borderlands 3, which looks like the next big thing in gaming.

Borderlands 3 Release DateHere are seven things to know about the upcoming game:

  • Borderlands 3 will be released on September 13th.
  • The game will be available on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC version will be exclusively available to the Epic Store, which is a rival to Steam.
  • Take-Two Interactive revealed plenty about the game in a lengthy trailer that looks colorful, action-packed and promises to have plenty of exciting weapons for fans of the other titles in the franchise.
  • Borderlands 3 won’t be available exclusively to the Epic Store forever as it will be made available on additional PC digital storefronts starting on April 2020, publisher 2K said.
  • However, it is still a win for Epic Store, which is on the rise, as the platform’s exclusive titles include ControlMetro Exodus, several Quantic Dream games and more.
  • Borderlands 3 will have multiple characteristics from the previous games in the series, including tons of guns, plenty of vehicles to destroy things with, as well as a role-playing style (and more).
  • Four new playable characters will be available, as well as “seamless” co-op play. Expect new worlds to explore outside Pandora as well. “Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy,” Gearbox says in its description of the game.

TTWO stock is up 0.3% Wednesday

