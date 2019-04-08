In the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty to charges related to her paying off college admissions officials to accept her teenage child to a top university.

The guilty plea took place on Monday as the 56-year-old actor announced her decision, revealing that she accepts “full responsibility” for her actions. Perhaps best known for her role in the hit 2000s TV show Desperate Housewives, here is what Huffman had to say.

I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

The actor added that her daughter was entirely unaware of her actions, which she made in a misguided and wrong way. She admitted to betraying her and the public, adding that this is a transgression that she will carry with her for the rest of her life.

Two other defendants plead guilty to charges relating to the college admissions scandal, including the former head coach for the men’s tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin. Much like Huffman, they plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.