Delta Air Lines Earnings: DAL Stock Ticks Higher Q1 Topper

Delta Air Lines earnings for the first quarter of 2019 are out and it looks good for the company.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) reported earnings per share of 96 cents for its fiscal first quarter of the year. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 74 cents from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 89 cents for the quarter.

Delta Air Lines earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $730 million. The airline company’s net income from the first quarter of 2018 was $557 million.

Operating income reported in the Delta Air Lines earnings release for the first quarter of the year was $1.02 billion. This is better than the company’s operating income of $844 million from the same period of the year prior.

The most recent Delta Air Lines earnings report also has revenue for the quarter coming in at $10.47 billion. This up from the company’s revenue of $9.97 billion from the first quarter of the previous year. It also has the company reporting revenue above analysts’ estimate of $10.39 billion for the period.

Delta Air Lines also provides an outlook for its second quarter of 2019 in the first-quarter earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share to range from $2.05 to $2.35. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $2.14 from the company during the quarter.

DAL stock was up slightly as of Wednesday morning and is up 13% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.