Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results after hours today, amassing results that were below what Wall Street called for in its consensus estimate as net income failed to reach expectations, sending DLTH stock sinking more than 15% after the bell Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

The Wisconsin-based business said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it posted net income of $20.8 million, which amounted to roughly 64 cents per share. The figure was well below what Wall Street called for in its guidance as the average estimate of five analysts who were surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of roughly 75 cents a share.

Duluth Holdings added that its revenue for the period tallied up to $250.5 million, which was also below the Wall Street guidance as four analysts who were surveyed by Zacks called for sales of $257.5 million in their guidance. For the fiscal year, the business managed to rake in a profit of $23.3 million, which was roughly 72 cents on a per-share basis.

The company’s revenue for the year came in at $568.1 million. For its fiscal 2019, the company now sees its earnings as being in the range of 74 cents to 80 cents per share, while its revenue is slated to be somewhere between $645 million to $655 million.

DLTH stock is sinking about 15.7% after the bell on Thursday following its quarterly earnings figures report. Shares had fallen 0.5% during regular trading hours.