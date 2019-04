“While 35 cases may not seem like much compared to the total number of people using e-cigarettes, we are nonetheless concerned by these reported cases,” outgoing FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy said in a statement.

It is unclear why exactly e-cigarettes may cause seizures, but we do know that e-cigarette liquids have high concentrations of nicotine, which can be poisonous if swallowed. These devices can often cause nausea, dizziness, sweating and tremors, according to data from the National Capital Poison Center

E-cigarettes “can make the heart beat much faster than normal,” the Poison Center adds. “Severe poisoning can cause seizures. It can even cause death. Seizures can begin only 20-30 minutes after swallowing products containing nicotine.

However, the aforementioned FDA leaders said they wanted to be clear about not knowing if there is a direct relationship between using e-cigarettes and an increased risk for seizures.