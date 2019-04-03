The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the agency plans on investigating the potential link between e-cigarettes and seizures following reports that revealed close to three dozen seizures that may have been caused by these devices.

The organizations said that it received reports of at least 35 people who experienced seizures after using e-cigarettes between 2010 and 2019. Most of these cases involved kids and young adults, although the FDA can’t say for sure whether or not these devices are directly responsible for the seizures.