Earth Day Deals 2019: 5 Discounts and Freebies for April 22

Earth Day deals 2019 offer a wide variety of ways for customers to save money today and help the planet at the same time.
The following is a collection of some of the best Earth Day days deals to take advantage of today.
- Caribou Coffee — Customers can buy a reusable Earth Month tumbler for $40 today and get free coffee from the chain for the rest of the month.
- Natural Grocers — The chain is offer deals throughout the month to celebrate, but today it is giving away a reusable bag and holding a gift card contest.
- Lyft — The ride sharing service is offer free ride passes for users of its bikeshare app in select cities today.
- SodaStream — This company ‘s Earth Day deals 2019 include 30% off on products in April, a contest for those with the last name Greene or Green, and a special offer for anyone living in town with green in its name.
- Staples — Anyone stopping by the office supply store until April 27 can recycle their used tech for free. This also gets them $10 off their next purchase of $30 or more.
