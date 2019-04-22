Earth Day Deals 2019: 5 Discounts and Freebies for April 22

Earth Day deals 2019 offer a wide variety of ways for customers to save money today and help the planet at the same time.

The following is a collection of some of the best Earth Day days deals to take advantage of today.

Caribou Coffee — Customers can buy a reusable Earth Month tumbler for $40 today and get free coffee from the chain for the rest of the month.

— Customers can buy a reusable Earth Month tumbler for $40 today and get free coffee from the chain for the rest of the month. Natural Grocers — The chain is offer deals throughout the month to celebrate, but today it is giving away a reusable bag and holding a gift card contest.

— The chain is offer deals throughout the month to celebrate, but today it is giving away a reusable bag and holding a gift card contest. Lyft — The ride sharing service is offer free ride passes for users of its bikeshare app in select cities today.

— The ride sharing service is offer free ride passes for users of its bikeshare app in select cities today. SodaStream — This company ‘s Earth Day deals 2019 include 30% off on products in April, a contest for those with the last name Greene or Green, and a special offer for anyone living in town with green in its name.

— This company ‘s Earth Day deals 2019 include 30% off on products in April, a contest for those with the last name Greene or Green, and a special offer for anyone living in town with green in its name. Staples — Anyone stopping by the office supply store until April 27 can recycle their used tech for free. This also gets them $10 off their next purchase of $30 or more.

