Earth Day Deals 2019: 5 Discounts and Freebies for April 22

Earth Day Deals 2019: 5 Discounts and Freebies for April 22

Celebrate Earth day with these deals

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Earth Day deals 2019 offer a wide variety of ways for customers to save money today and help the planet at the same time.

Source: Shutterstock

The following is a collection of some of the best Earth Day days deals to take advantage of today.

  • Caribou Coffee — Customers can buy a reusable Earth Month tumbler for $40 today and get free coffee from the chain for the rest of the month.
  • Natural Grocers — The chain is offer deals throughout the month to celebrate, but today it is giving away a reusable bag and holding a gift card contest.
  • Lyft — The ride sharing service is offer free ride passes for users of its bikeshare app in select cities today.
  • SodaStream — This company ‘s Earth Day deals 2019 include 30% off on products in April, a contest for those with the last name Greene or Green, and a special offer for anyone living in town with green in its name.
  • Staples — Anyone stopping by the office supply store until April 27 can recycle their used tech for free. This also gets them $10 off their next purchase of $30 or more.

You can find more great Earth Day deals 2019 by following these links.

Earth Day deals 2019 aren’t all we have to offer at InvestorPlace. We’ve also put together a collection of Happy Earth Day images to share on social media today. You can find those images over at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

