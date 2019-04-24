Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) unveiled its quarterly earnings results for its first three months of the current fiscal year late Wednesday, bringing in results that impressed on the revenue front, monthly active users total and more, helping to lift FB stock more than 4% after hours.

Source: Facebook

The Menlo Park, Calif.-based social media giant said that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it amassed earnings of 85 cents per share, as well as revenue of $15.08 billion. Analysts were calling for the business to amass sales of $14.98 billion, according to a forecast compiled by Refinitiv.

Facebook added that it tallied up a total of daily active users (DAUs) that reached 1.56 billion, which was in line with the FactSet guidance. The company’s monthly active users (MAUs) arrived at 2.38 billion, topping the 2.37 billion that FactSet called for in the Wall Street consensus estimate.

The site also brought in about $6.42 on average revenue per user (ARPU) during the period, ahead of the $6.39 ARPU that FactSet called for. “We had a good quarter and our business and community continue to grow,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.

“We are focused on building out our privacy-focused vision for the future of social networking, and working collaboratively to address important issues around the internet.”

FB stock is up roughly 4.6% after the bell off the heels of a strong quarterly performance on most major metrics. Shares had slid 0.7% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s results.