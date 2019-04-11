Today is Free Coffee Day at Wawa as the Philadelphia-area chain is commemorating its 55 years in existence by giving out brews to everyone who shows up, free of charge.

Source: Shutterstock

This country loves coffee as much as it enjoys anything else, and today is the perfect day to enjoy a little caffeine as you can indulge for free at Wawa. The company has now been around for five and a half decades, which means everyone gets free coffee for the entire day on Thursday, April 11.

The gas station chain will be offering its free drinks at its more than 790 stores, which can be found all over the East in states such as Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. The company estimated last year that it would give away 2 million cups of coffee on the date, which it calls Wawa Day.

“We see in your future! Tomorrow is #WawaDay. Join us tomorrow, 4/11, for FREE Any Size Coffee! ,” Wawa tweeted today.

And while the chain will not be offering free coffee tomorrow, it is still a great marketing ploy as it reminds consumers that you can get decent food at some gas stations. We recommend getting the cold subs there as they are usually on point, which would be smart considering you need something to enjoy along with your coffee.