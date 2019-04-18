Welcome

8 Happy Easter Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

8 Happy Easter Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

We are three days away from the holiday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

We have compiled eight happy Easter images to bring you joy on one of the biggest holidays in the U.S. and around the world.

Happy Easter Images
Source: Torange

The Christian holiday is designed to honor the sacrifice and crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, which is followed by his resurrection and the salvation of mankind on Easter Sunday. More importantly, the day is often considered to be a great time to get the family together and have a feast that our ancestors would’ve been proud of.

Over the next few slides, we have chosen images that represent what the Easter spirit is all about for you to share on social media with your friends and family. Pick your favorite (or favorites) and pass them along in this most glorious of holidays.

Happy Easter!


Happy Easter

Easter
Source: Pixabay

 


Happy Easter

Happy Easter Images
Source: Pixabay

 


Happy Easter

Easter Images
Source: Pixabay

 


Happy Easter

Easter
Source: Pixabay

 


Happy Easter

Happy Easter
Source: Pixabay

 


Happy Easter

Happy Easter Images
Source: Pixabay

 


Happy Easter

 


Happy Easter

 

