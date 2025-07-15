Why My “Hidden” AI Trade Is Up 100% in Less Than a Week

The cat’s out of the bag, folks. Uncle Sam is going in big when it comes to rare earth elements…
As we discussed last Thursday, news broke that the Department of Defense is investing $400 million in one of America’s only rare earth miners: MP Materials (MP).
That news sent MP’s shares up 50% in a flash.
Even better – the Pentagon isn’t just investing. They’re also establishing a price floor on U.S.-produced rare earth elements. In other words, they’re putting a stop to China’s ability to flood the market with a cheap supply – which was hindering our ability to compete domestically.
This is a big deal, folks.
See, rare earths are essential to next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence. They have unique magnetic, heat-resistant and phosphorescent properties that make them a core input for the chips that power AI.
And frankly, without a stable domestic supply of rare earths, we can’t win the AI race. We might as well wave the white flag and let China take the prize.
The good news is, we’re starting to course-correct. And last Thursday’s move was just the opening act.
News broke this morning that Apple Inc. (AAPL) is investing $500 million into MP Materials.
Similar to the Pentagon’s reasoning, Apple wants to secure its rare earth mineral supply chain as it seeks to bring iPhone production to the United States as a part of the Trump administration’s bid to boost U.S. manufacturing. According to the terms of the deal, Apple will purchase rare earth magnets from MP Materials, produced at a facility in Texas.
The news has shares of MP Materials up roughly 26% as I write this.
All told, MP has doubled since I first brought it to the attention of investors last Wednesday.
Are You Paying Attention Yet?
I hope you were able to follow my call on MP Materials. But if you didn’t, the good news is that this is just the beginning…
As I explained in my special briefing, Trump’s AI Day, I believe President Trump is preparing to make a major announcement later this month – one that I believe will set the tone for America’s dominance in the AI Revolution.
At the center of it? A push to give American producers of rare earths and other critical minerals what I call “priority status.”
That’s why I’ve been targeting overlooked, under-the-radar stocks in this space.
Wall Street can continue piling into mega-cap names like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). That’s fine – I have no problem with NVIDIA – in fact, my longtime readers know I love the stock.
But I’m focused on companies with more room to run – and much more explosive upside.
So, last Wednesday, I hosted a special event to lay out the entire opportunity. And I gave away the name of one of my favorite ways to play it.
That company was MP Materials.
Of course, that’s just one company. But my call on MP Materials has caught a lot of buzz, and it has folks wanting to know more details about my research on critical minerals, the Trump administration’s plans for AI and what other picks I’m targeting.
In the meantime, last week, I sat down with Charles Sizemore, Chief Investment Strategist of The Freeport Society, to discuss all that and more. We also go into more detail on…
- How I identified NVIDIA as the stock to own back in 2016, when it was a name only known to gaming geeks.
- Why we’ll see the launch of the second phase of the AI Revolution starting July 22.
- What stocks are in line to take off next as we move into this next phase.
- And, for fun, how Elon Musk could well save the looming social security crisis.
