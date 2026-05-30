The Chip That Lifted a Nation – and What It Means for Your Portfolio

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The standings are in.
No, I’m not talking about the New York Knicks reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years… or the recently finalized Premier League rankings for the 2025-2026 season.
I’m talking about a different kind of leaderboard altogether: the world’s largest stock markets.
This week, Taiwan beat out India to become the fifth-largest stock market in the world, trailing only the U.S., mainland China, Japan, and Hong Kong.
Bloomberg reported that the East Asian country’s market capitalization rose to $4.95 trillion as of Monday, surpassing India’s $4.92 trillion.
The driving force behind the surge?
Artificial intelligence.
More specifically, semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), the key chip supplier powering everything from consumer electronics to AI data centers.
TSM has risen 28% since the start of the year and approximately 89% over the past 12 months. The company also now accounts for 42% of Taiwan’s benchmark stock index, the TAIEX.
The country’s market is essentially becoming a “one-stock index.”
That level of concentration is unusual for a major global market, and it highlights two key points: 1) AI demand is a major global force, and 2) the semiconductor industry is central to its growth.
This is a “symbolic macro moment,” where AI is no longer just a tech sector trend, but is reshaping national stock markets.
So, in today’s Smart Money, let’s review how TSM’s chip empire carried the Taiwan stock market to its new global ranking – and what that reveals about the broader AI investment boom.
Let’s jump in…
Why the Smallest Chips Are Making the Biggest Waves
The numbers speak for themselves.
Taiwan Semiconductor’s quarterly report last month showed a 58% increase in first-quarter profit, driven by AI chip demand. Its computing division accounted for most of the sales, making up 61% of revenue.
Additionally, the company’s 7-nanometer or smaller advanced chips accounted for 74% of total wafer revenue in the quarter, while shipments of advanced chips under 3-nanometers accounted for 25%.
Wafers – typically made of semiconductor silicon and serving as the foundation of integrated circuits – produced at smaller nanometer scales are more compact, increasing processing power and efficiency.
As TSM continues to produce more efficient chips for the AI Revolution, its revenue from this segment is expected to keep increasing.
Take it from the company’s guidance, which expects full-year 2026 revenue to be up more than 30% year-over-year (in U.S. dollars) and second-quarter revenue to reach $39 billion to $40.2 billion, a 10% sequential increase.
And it’s not just TSM driving momentum in Taiwan’s market. AI chip king Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced on Wednesday its plans to invest $150 billion annually in a new campus in Taiwan, which led the TAIX to rise 1.7% to a record close that same day.
So, semiconductors play a huge role not only in making AI literally possible, but also in making companies – and countries – profitable. Markets are being repriced around AI supply chain importance, and countries with exposure to chip manufacturing, like Taiwan, are getting a valuation boost.
But Taiwan’s surge also reveals a structural imbalance: If entire national markets can move based on one AI supplier, that means the AI boom is powerful… but highly concentrated in bottlenecks.
In that sense, the biggest winners so far are in the “infrastructure layer,” like semiconductor manufacturers. (We shouldn’t forget about data center operators and energy systems.)
So, investors aren’t just betting on AI growth, but on which companies can physically enable it.
And there’s a key accelerant in this trend, one that is still early enough to capitalize on…
Profiting From the Next Phase of AI
The rise of agentic AI systems.
As a quick refresh, agentic AI is the “next generation” of AI technologies that can make decisions by themselves and adapt to changes. Think of Anthropic’s AI assistants, including Claude Cowork and Code.
And it’s a form of AI we will be forced to adapt to.
According to Landbase, an agentic AI platform, the agentic AI sector is the fastest-growing enterprise technology segment, with a 43.84% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2034.
TSM, alongside companies like Nvidia, manufactures the advanced chips that make those systems possible. In that sense, agentic AI is not a direct product of these firms, but it is becoming one of the most powerful drivers of demand across the entire chip manufacturing pipeline.
AI has already reshaped global financial leadership in a matter of years. And the next phase of the technology will reshape it again.
So, the question now is which parts of the market are positioned for what comes next.
I answer this in my special “Agentic Reckoning” broadcast.
You can click here to learn more.
Regards,
Eric Fry
P.S. The AI boom is no longer just a story about AI.
Increasingly, it’s becoming a story about infrastructure, capital flows, and the handful of companies positioned at critical bottlenecks inside the AI economy.
In a brand-new broadcast, my colleague Jonathan Rose explains where institutional capital is rotating next… and why that shift could create the next wave of outsized opportunities for investors willing to follow the money early.
You can find that free presentation here.