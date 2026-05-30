Investors Who Ignore This AI Shift Could Be Left Behind

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The Next Great AI Winners May Surprise You
I saw my first cell phone, used by a real person, in 1987.
It belonged to an executive friend of my father’s. Calling it a “phone” almost feels generous by today’s standards. The thing looked more like military equipment than consumer technology.
It was a massive black brick attached to its own carrying case. It wasn’t the one pictured below, but it was similar.
Credit: MarkSwallow
At the time, it felt futuristic beyond belief.
Almost nobody had one. In those days, most of us still lived with landlines mounted on kitchen walls… or tangled cords stretched halfway across the house for “private” conversations.
So, the idea that someone could make a phone call from a car, or an airport, or the middle of nowhere felt like a miracle.
Eventually, as the free-market mechanism worked its magic, the price went down, the technology improved and cellular technology finally became affordable to ordinary people.
Soon, everybody had a mobile phone.
And eventually, one company rose above all the others.
Nokia.
Back then, Nokia didn’t just dominate the cellphone business — for many people, it *was* the cellphone business.
Its phones were reliable, indestructible, cutting-edge and everywhere.
Most consumers – and most investors – couldn’t imagine a world where Nokia wouldn’t remain king of mobile technology. Even as late as 2007, their phones were the industry standard and they seemed unstoppable.
But everything changed later that year when Apple unveiled the iPhone. You probably know the rest of that story…
- By November 2009, Apple had become the most profitable phone maker.
- By April 2011, Apple became the world’s largest phone maker by revenue.
- By July 2011, Apple had overtaken Nokia in smartphone units shipped.
The companies that dominated the first phase of the mobile phone revolution weren’t the ones that would dominate the next.
And according to legendary investor Louis Navellier, AI may now be approaching a very similar turning point.
Spotting the Change Early
Over the past four decades, Louis has built a reputation for spotting major technology trends early. Long before Nvidia became synonymous with AI Louis was recommending the stock to his followers.
That’s why it’s now about a 5,000% winner in his Growth Investor service.
Years earlier, he recognized the potential of companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG) before they became household investment names. That’s why he is recognized by MarketWatch as the adviser who “recommended Google before anyone else.”
Almost three years ago, Louis was already positioning his subscribers to profit from the explosion of data center construction.
At that time, companies like Intel (INTC), Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Micron Technology (MU), and Texas Instruments (TXN) had all just pledged to expand and upgrade their facilities in the U.S., creating strong demand for the services and solutions that EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) provides.
EME is a leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction, energy and industrial infrastructure and building services through three businesses.
- EMCOR Construction Services specializes in mechanical and electrical construction, fire protection, and design-build solutions for hospitals, data centers, and commercial sites.
- EMCOR Buildings Services provides a range of comprehensive building services, including site maintenance, renovation and retrofits, energy services, HVAC and mechanical services, landscaping, construction, and energy efficiency upgrades.
- EMCOR Industrial Services delivers engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, and maintenance services for heavy industries like oil refineries, biotech ad semiconductor facilities.
When he recommended the stock, Louis highlighted that company management noted that it continues to experience “strong demand for semiconductor and data center construction projects,” which should add to its top and bottom lines going forward.
Since that pick, EME is up more than 280%.
Despite the stock’s growth, it is still below Louis’ buy price of $932. That means he believes it still has room to run.
The Next AI Shift Has Started
Now, he believes artificial intelligence may be approaching another major shift.
Not the end of the AI boom…
But potentially the beginning of an entirely new phase – one that could create a new generation of winners while leaving some of today’s AI leaders behind.
According to Louis, the next phase of AI may not simply involve better chatbots or faster image generators.
In his new presentation, he dives into what’s happening. It’s a story that involves massive government-backed computing infrastructure, next-generation AI systems and technology capable of dramatically expanding what artificial intelligence can actually do.
In fact, he believes this shift could become so significant that many of today’s dominant AI companies may eventually look like Nokia after the iPhone.
That’s why I strongly encourage you to watch his new presentation while it’s still available online.
The pace of technological change is much faster than it was in 2007, when the seemingly unstoppable Nokia got crushed by Apple.
Getting in front of that next big change can make a big difference in your portfolio.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace