Hibbett Sports News: HIBB Stock Lower Following CFO Resignation

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB ) Senior Vice President and CFO Scott Bowman will be departing from the company on April 26, 2019. This will have him pursuing another opportunity, but HIBB doesn’t say what this is. This will bring an end to Bowman’s roughly seven-year tenure as the CFO of Hibbett Sports.

Bowman has this to say about the Hibbett Sports news concerning his decision to leave the company.

“I have accepted another opportunity that will put me closer to family, but I will remain with Hibbett through the end of April to assist with the transition. Being associated with this Company has been a truly rewarding experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many great people at Hibbett. I am confident that the Company is on a good trajectory and will continue to strengthen its position among athletic specialty retailers.”

Jeff Rosenthal, President and CEO of Hibbett Sports, also took time to thank Bowman for his contributions to the company. He also notes that HIBB is already searching for a replacement for the CFO. According to Rosenthal, the company’s financial team will work to make up for Bowman’s departure until a replacement CFO is found.

HIBB stock was down 2% as of Friday morning, but is up 56% since the start of the year.

