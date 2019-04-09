It’s Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s

Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s and that manes free ice cream for everyone!

Anyone looking to get their hands on some free ice cream today just have to stop by their local Ben & Jerry’s location. The offer is available today starting at 12:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m.

“Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s, you’re showing us how much you care” the company says in a statement on its website. “We love you too, & Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it!”

Ben & Jerry’s also has a special contest taking place during Free Cone Day this year. This contest can win participants a year’s worth of free ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s. It’s like getting a Free Cone Day every day of the year for the winner.

The contest requires users to know some ice cream trivia if they want to have a chance at winning. The question that participants have to answer for a chance of winning is “Who inspired Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream?”

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is a long-held tradition at the company. The ice cream maker has been holding a Free Cone Day since as far back as 1979. That’s a lot of free ice cream for customers over the years.

