Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Johnson & Johnson Earnings: JNJ Stock Gets a Lift From Q1 Results

Johnson & Johnson Earnings: JNJ Stock Gets a Lift From Q1 Results

JNJ beat EPS and revenue estimates for Q1

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Johnson & Johnson earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have JNJ stock up on Tuesday.

Strong Earnings Enough Reason to Stay Long JNJ Stock
Source: Shutterstock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) starts off its earnings report for the first quarter of the year with earnings per share of $2.10. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of $2.06 from the same time last year. It was also good news for JNJ stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.04 for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Johnson & Johnson earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $3.75 billion. This is down from the company’s net income of $4.37 billion reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The Johnson & Johnson earnings report for the first quarter of the year also includes revenue of $20.02 billion. The company’s revenue from the same period of the year prior was $20.01 billion. Analysts were looking for JNJ to report revenue of $19.61 billion for the period.

The most recent Johnson & Johnson earnings report also includes its outlook for the full year of 2019. JNJ is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $8.53 to $8.63. It’s previous outlook for the period was earnings per share between $8.50 to $8.65. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of $8.58 for the full year of 2019.

When it comes to revenue estimates for 2019, Johnson & Johnson is expecting it to come in between $80.40 billion and $81.20 billion. This is the same as its previous revenue guidance. Analysts are expecting revenue of $81.05 billion for the year.

JNJ stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/04/johnson-johnson-earnings-boost-jnj-stock/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?