Lockheed Martin Earnings: LMT Stock Soars on Strong Earnings Beat

Lockheed Martin earnings for the first quarter of 2019 is giving LMT stock quite the boost on Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is reporting earnings per share of $5.99 for the first quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $4.02 from the same time last year. It was also a blessing to LMT stock by blowing past Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $4.34 for the quarter.

The Lockheed Martin earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $1.70 billion. This is better than the company’s net income of $1.16 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

Operating income reported by Lockheed Martin for the first quarter of the year comes in at $2.28 billion. That’s up from the company’s operating income of $1.73 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Lockheed Martin earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have revenue coming in at $14.34 billion. This is an improvement over the company’s revenue of $11.64 billion reported in the first quarter of 2018. It was also good news for LMT stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $12.52 billion for the period.

Lockheed Martin also provides its outlook for the full year of 2019 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share ranging from$20.05 to $20.35 on revenue between $56.75 billion and $58.25 billion for the year. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of $19.58 and $56.81 billion for the period.

LMT stock was up 6% as of noon Tuesday.

