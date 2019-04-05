March Jobs Report 2019: 13 Things to Know

The March Jobs Report for 2019 is in and it’s looking good for the U.S.

Here are a few things to know about the March Jobs Report for 2019.

There were a total of 196,000 jobs that were added during March.

This is great news as it comes in above the estimate of 170,000 jobs being added during the month.

It also helps make up for a weak month in February, which only saw 33,000 jobs added.

The February numbers were revised up to 33,000, but were initially sitting at 20,000.

The same is true for January, but it was only increased by 1,000 to 312,000 jobs.

While hiring is slowing compared to last year, this doesn’t appear to be cause for concern.

Some economists believe that last year’s numbers were unsustainable, which means a drop was expected.

Other good news from the March Jobs Report includes an unemployment wage of 3.8%.

This matches the unemployment rate in February and is what economists were expecting for the month.

It’s also worth pointing out that average hourly earnings for the month were up 3.2% from last year.

February’s average hourly earnings were up 3.4%, which is also what economists were expecting for March.

The real unemployment rate for the month, which counts unsatisfied workers and those holding part-time jobs, was sitting at 7.3%.

In comparison, the real unemployment wage from the March Jobs Report for 2018 was 7.9%.

