March Jobs Report 2019: 13 Things to Know

The March Jobs Report for 2019 is in and it’s looking good for the U.S.
Here are a few things to know about the March Jobs Report for 2019.
- There were a total of 196,000 jobs that were added during March.
- This is great news as it comes in above the estimate of 170,000 jobs being added during the month.
- It also helps make up for a weak month in February, which only saw 33,000 jobs added.
- The February numbers were revised up to 33,000, but were initially sitting at 20,000.
- The same is true for January, but it was only increased by 1,000 to 312,000 jobs.
- While hiring is slowing compared to last year, this doesn’t appear to be cause for concern.
- Some economists believe that last year’s numbers were unsustainable, which means a drop was expected.
- Other good news from the March Jobs Report includes an unemployment wage of 3.8%.
- This matches the unemployment rate in February and is what economists were expecting for the month.
- It’s also worth pointing out that average hourly earnings for the month were up 3.2% from last year.
- February’s average hourly earnings were up 3.4%, which is also what economists were expecting for March.
- The real unemployment rate for the month, which counts unsatisfied workers and those holding part-time jobs, was sitting at 7.3%.
- In comparison, the real unemployment wage from the March Jobs Report for 2018 was 7.9%.
