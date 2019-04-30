Welcome

McDonald’s Q1 Earnings: 13 Things for MCD Stock Holders to Know

MCD beat EPS and revenue estimates for the quarter

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

McDonald’s Q1 earnings report is out and MCD stock is getting a slight boost from it.

Here are a few things for investors to keep in mind about the most recent McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) earnings report.

  • The McDonald’s Q1 earnings report includes earnings per share of $1.78.
  • This is down from the company’s earnings per share of $1.79 from the same time in 2018.
  • However, it still comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.76 for the period.
  • Revenue reported by McDonald’s in its most recent earnings report is $4.96 billion.
  • This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $5.14 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year.
  • Despite the drop, this still has the company beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.
  • McDonald’s Q1 earnings report also has net income for the quarter coming in at $1.33 billion.
  • Net income reported by the company in the same period of the year prior was $1.38 billion.
  • Operating income reported in the most recent McDonald’s earnings report is sitting at $2.09 billion.
  • The fast food company’s operating income from the first quarter of 2018 was $2.14 billion.
  • MCD notes that its comparable sales for the quarter were up by 4.5% from Q1 2018.
  • The company says that the reason for this increase was the success of several special events and promotions.
  • Among these are its “Bacon Event, the 2 for $5 Mix and Match deal, and Donut Sticks.”

You can follow this link to see the full McDonald’s Q1 earnings report for yourself.

MCD stock was up 1% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

