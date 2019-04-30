McDonald’s Q1 Earnings: 13 Things for MCD Stock Holders to Know

McDonald’s Q1 earnings report is out and MCD stock is getting a slight boost from it.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things for investors to keep in mind about the most recent McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) earnings report.

The McDonald’s Q1 earnings report includes earnings per share of $1.78.

This is down from the company’s earnings per share of $1.79 from the same time in 2018.

However, it still comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.76 for the period.

Revenue reported by McDonald’s in its most recent earnings report is $4.96 billion.

This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $5.14 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

Despite the drop, this still has the company beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.

McDonald’s Q1 earnings report also has net income for the quarter coming in at $1.33 billion.

Net income reported by the company in the same period of the year prior was $1.38 billion.

Operating income reported in the most recent McDonald’s earnings report is sitting at $2.09 billion.

The fast food company’s operating income from the first quarter of 2018 was $2.14 billion.

MCD notes that its comparable sales for the quarter were up by 4.5% from Q1 2018.

The company says that the reason for this increase was the success of several special events and promotions.

Among these are its “Bacon Event, the 2 for $5 Mix and Match deal, and Donut Sticks.”

You can follow this link to see the full McDonald’s Q1 earnings report for yourself.

MCD stock was up 1% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.