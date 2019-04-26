Today is National Pretzel Day, which means there are plenty of places you can go to for your pretzel freebies.

Here are some of the best places to get free pretzels from today:

Auntie Anne’s : One of the most popular pretzel places is offering you the option of buying any pretzel item to get an original or cinnamon sugar pretzel for free. Get the Pretzel Perks app to enjoy this deal on Friday, April 26.

: One of the most popular pretzel places is offering you the option of buying any pretzel item to get an original or cinnamon sugar pretzel for free. Get the Pretzel Perks app to enjoy this deal on Friday, April 26. Ben’s Soft Pretzels : You can donate a dollar to the Intrepid Fallon Heroes Fund on National Pretzel Day for a free pretzel, only today.

: You can donate a dollar to the Intrepid Fallon Heroes Fund on National Pretzel Day for a free pretzel, only today. Cumberland Farms : Go to this locale and get a free Chill Zone drink when you buy any hot pretzel.

: Go to this locale and get a free Chill Zone drink when you buy any hot pretzel. Quaker Steak & Lube : Become a Revved Up Rewards member with this brand and get a free pretzel with beer cheese dip.

: Become a Revved Up Rewards member with this brand and get a free pretzel with beer cheese dip. Philly Pretzel Factory : This is quite the National Pretzel Day deal as you can go to the PPF and get a free soft pretzel without having to purchase anything. The deal is available all day.

: This is quite the National Pretzel Day deal as you can go to the PPF and get a free soft pretzel without having to purchase anything. The deal is available all day. Pretzelmaker : Rewards App members can get a free soft pretzel here, and this includes new members. The deal is available all day.

: Rewards App members can get a free soft pretzel here, and this includes new members. The deal is available all day. Wetzel’s Pretzels: Hop on over to Wetzel’s Pretzels and get a free Original Pretzel. The best thing about this deal is that it requires no purchase.

Enjoy your National Pretzel Day!