Orbitz Tax Day Deal: What to Know if You Book a Trip Today

A special Orbitz Tax Day deal will at least lesson the blow of paying taxes for those looking to travel.

The special Orbitz Tax Day deal has the company offering to refund taxes and fess that customers have to pay. However, this offer is only available to customers that make their plans today and don’t include taxes or fees that occur at locations.

Customers also won’t be getting their money back directly from the Orbitz Tax Day deal. Instead, they will be getting the money back in the form of Orbucks, which is the company’s rewards points. This also means that customers must be a part of the company’s rewards program to make use of the deal.

The Orbitz Tax Day deal covers all eligible hotel bookings or flight and hotel packages. It’s also worth noting that customers can only make use of this offer once. Another small bit of information is that the total amount of Orbucks that can be gained from this deal is $250.

Anyone that does decide to take advantage of the Orbitz Tax Day deal will see the Orbucks deposited into their accounts within 48 hours after completing their travel plans. Customers will have to use these Orbucks within 60 days. Otherwise, they will expire and won’t be usable.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Orbitz Tax Day deal that is available today.

