PetSmart announced that the company is allowing your pet to take pictures with the Easter Bunny for free this year.

There are few things in life that bring us as much joy as our pets do because of how pure and loving they are. Our dogs, cats, rabbits, gerbils and whatever other pet we have at our home act based on instinct and how we train them, which means they will usually offer you as much love as you give them.

PetSmart is seeking to bring animal lovers to its stores during this Easter season as the company announced that you can show up over the weekend to get a free photo with the Easter Bunny. And yes, your pets will obviously be in the picture as the whole point of the event is to bring the Easter spirit into your pets’ hearts.

You can take advantage of this opportunity during the photoshoot, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in all time zones. PetSmart is also encouraging those who opt to take a picture with the Easter Bunny to go on social media and post the picture with the hashtag #petsmartparties with the tag @PetSmart.

The pet store operator added that in order to ensure the event happens without a hitch, all pet owners must keep their animals on a leash.