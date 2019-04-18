Ralph Lauren is channeling its inner environmental activist with the Polo plastic bottle shirt, which is created entirely using recycled plastic bottles.

Each shirt is comprised of roughly 12 bottles, while the color of the pieces of apparel is created through a dye process that does not use any water. David Lauren, who is the youngest son of the company’s founder and its chief innovation officer, told the media that the goal is part of a broader effort to support the environment while still manufacturing quality products.

“Every day we’re learning about what’s happened with global warming and what’s happening all around the world, and our employees and our customers are really feeling that it’s time to step up and make a difference,” Lauren said. The Ralph Lauren Polo plastic bottle shirt were created via a partnership with First Mile, an organization that collects bottles and turns them into yarn, then fabric.

These new fibers can also be used for existing performance wear that is made of polyfibers, which some enjoy because they can keep moisture away. The Ralph Lauren shirt is called the Earth Polo and it went on sale Thursday as this coming Monday marks Earth Day.

They can be found at the company’s website and retail stores around the globe, coming in both men’s and women’s styles. You can buy them in green, white, navy and light blue and they cost the same as other Polos.