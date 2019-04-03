Poosh Website: 7 Things We Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s New Brand

Kourtney Kardashian’s new Poosh website it up and it offers products that focus on healthy living.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what we know about the Kourtney Kardashian Poosh website.

The website was announced via the Poosh Instagram account.

It’s name comes from her daughter Penelope, whose nickname is Poosh.

The Instagram account is also the defunct one for Kardashian’s previous Dash app.

Doing this allowed the Kardashian to keep all of the millions of followers from the previous account.

The website offers advice to users about the best ways to live healthy.

It also just so happens to sell products that can help users live this healthier life style.

Kourtney Kardashian states that the goal of the Poosh website is to change the image of living a healthy lifestyle to be more sexy and cool.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Poosh website.

Here are some reactions to the launch of the Poosh website.

“I know all celebrity lifestyle websites are staggeringly useless but Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh is truly staggeringly useless.”

“I’ve been waiting weeks to find out what Poosh is and it’s literally a blog. 🙄 “

“Kourtney’s new “Poosh” lifestyle brand is literally the definition of what to do when you’re simply bored and you have too much money sitting in your bank account.”

“Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle site has actually made me appreciate Goop. Yes, Gwyn is nuts, but Poosh is so devoid of any personality at all it really is the least interesting website to look at.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.