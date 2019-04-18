Skechers Earnings: SKX Stock Slides on Disappointing Q1 Revenue

Skechers earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have SKX stock falling hard on Thursday.

Skechers (NYSE: SKX ) reported earnings per share of 71 cents for the first quarter of the year. This is a drop when compared to the company’s earnings per share of 75 cents from the same time last year. It was also a blow to SKX stock by missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 72 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Skechers earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $108.80 million. That’s down from the company’s net income of $117.70 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.

Operating income from the Skechers earnings report for the first quarter of the year was $169.50 million. The U.S. maker of shoes reported operating income of $148.80 million in the same period of the year prior.

The Skechers earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 also includes revenue of $1.28 billion. This is better than the company’s revenue of $1.25 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year. However, it was bad news for SKX stock by coming in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.30 billion for the period.

The most recent Skechers earnings report also includes its outlook for the second quarter of 2019. It is expecting earnings per share between 30 cents and 35 cents on revenue ranging from $1.200 billion to $1.225 billion. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of 38 cents and $1.23 billion for the quarter.

SKX stock was down 10% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.