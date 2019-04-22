The Target (NYSE: TGT ) car seat trade-in event is starting today and running for about two weeks.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are seven things you need to know about it:

The event kicked off this Monday at Target stores across the U.S., essentially offering customers the opportunity to get a 20% off coupon they can use for certain items when they trade in old car seats.

The coupon applies for certain new baby gear such as car seats, strollers and high chairs and it can be used online or at its stores.

The annual promotion will run until May 4 at almost every company location around the country.

You can check whether or not your local store is part of the promotion via Target’s car seat promotion locator.

The annual event first kicked off in 2016, and since then, the company has collected 500,000 car seats, leading to more than 7.4 million pounds of recycled materials to date, the chain said.

“Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged,” the company said. “Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.”

The stores accept trade-ins at the customer service desk at participating stores.

The 20% off coupon needs to be used by Saturday, May 11, 2019.

TGT stock is down about 1.2% on Monday.