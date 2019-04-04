Titleist announced that the business has rolled out a pair of designs for new golf irons.
Here are seven things to know about the CNCPT irons:
- The two options are the CNCPT CP-01 and CP2 irons, which are designed to improve the player’s performance.
- They will set you back $500 per club and they are made with a steel alloy face with tungsten.
- You can get the Titleist CNCPT clubs starting April 4 (today) through custom order.
- These clubs are not exactly designed to be used by the best golfers in the business as they are instead distance-enhancing irons that are geared to help amateur players hit the ball farther and with increased consistency.
- You also won’t find them too frequently on your local courses either because of how expensive they are. As we mentioned, they will set you back $500 a pop, so you’ll have to shell out roughly $4,000 for an eight-club set of either the Titleist CNCPT CP-01 or CNCPT CP-02.
- These clubs are works of art as they have a thin face with a rare, extremely strong alloy material that the company says has never been used in club manufacturing, although it will not reveal the name of the material.
- The business did say that it has very high tensile strength, which means it can be pulled or stretched frequently before it breaks, which is why the company was able to make such an extremely thin, L-shaped face on these clubs.