Twitter Earnings: TWTR Stock Flies on Surprising User Growth

Twitter earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have TWTR stock soaring on Tuesday.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) notes that it saw an increase for average monetizable daily active users for the first quarter of the year. This was up 11% to 134 million from the 120 million reported in the same time last year. It was also a jump over the company’s average monetizable daily active users of 126 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

When it comes to average monthly active users on Twitter for the first quarter of the year, numbers were sitting at 330 million. That’s a drop from the 336 million reported in the first quarter of the previous year. Despite this, it is up from average monthly active users of 321 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Earnings per share reported in the Twitter earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at 9 cents. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of 8 cents from the first quarter of 2018. However, it is below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 15 cents for the quarter, but that isn’t keeping TWTR stock down today.

Twitter earnings for the first quarter of the year also include revenue of $787.00 million. This is up 18% from the company’s revenue in the same period of the year prior. It also comes in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $775.23 million for the first quarter of 2019.

TWTR stock was up 17% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.