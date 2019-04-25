United Parcel Service Earnings: UPS Stock Falls on Q1 Misses

United Parcel Service earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have UPS stock falling on Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS ) reported earnings per share of $1.39 for the first quarter of the year. This is a drop from its earnings per share of $1.55 from the first quarter of 2018. It was also bad news for UPS stock by missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.41 for the period.

Net income reported in the United Parcel Service earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $1.11 billion. That’s down from the company’s net income of $1.35 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

United Parcel Service earnings for the first quarter of the year have revenue coming in at $17.16 billion. This is up from the shipping company’s revenue of $17.11 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year. Unfortunately for UPS stock, this is still a blow by coming in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $17.78 billion for the quarter.

The most recent United Parcel Service earnings report also has the company reaffirming its guidance for the full year of 2019. This includes it expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $7.45 to $7.75. Wall Street is looking for the company to report earnings per share of $7.53 for the full year of 2019.

UPS stock was down 7% as of noon Thursday, but is up 17% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.