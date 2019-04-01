Biotech News: Why Advaxis Stock Is Soaring Today

Advaxis stock is flying high Monday on news concerning a Phase1/2 study of ADXS-PSA.

ADXS-PSA is Advaxis’ (NASDAQ: ADXS ) Listeria monocytogenes-based immunotherapies. The drug is being evaluated for use on its own, as well as with Merck’s (NYSE: MRK ) anti-PD-1 therapy.

The study of ADXS-PSA is broken up into two separate parts. The first is Part A, which focuses on the drug’s effectiveness when used on its own. The second is Part B, which tests how it does alongside MRK’s drug.

The important biotech news from Advaxis today has to do with the Part B portion of the study. New from this study shows that it is performing well when it comes to tolerability. There have been no major adverse events or additive toxicity.

Another strong point from the Part B section of the study includes response from T-cell’s to ADXS-PSA. There was a reaction from T-cells in 75% of subjects. It’s also worth noting that antigen spreading was seen in 85% of subjects.

More data from the ADXS-PSA study also finds patients taking part in the study to have a long survival rate. At the cutoff time for the data in this report, the median survival rate for patients in te study was 21.1 months.

Based on the prolonged survival data and strong safety profile to date, we believe that continued clinical development of ADXS-PSA in combination with KEYTRUDA® is warranted and represents a potentially significant opportunity for Advaxis,” Kenneth Berlin, President and CEO of Advaxis, said in a statement.

ADXS stock was up 16% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.