Thursday Apple Rumors: AAPL Paying $4.5B in QCOM Settlement

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about the company’s settlement with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ). Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

Qualcomm Settlement: We now know how large the settlement between AAPL and Qualcomm was to end the long legal battle, reports MacRumors. Qualcomm reveals in its most recent earnings report that it is expecting between $4.50 billion and $4.70 billion in revenue from the settlement. The two companies had been caught up in legal battles for years and only just decided to bring an end to them in April. They also now have a deal that will allow AAPL to use QCOM chips in its devices.

Music Intimacy: Apple Music isn’t viewed as highly by customers as it was last year, AppleInsider notes. The music streaming service takes the fifth place in the 2019 MBLM Brand Intimacy Study. That’s a major difference from the 2018 MBLM Brand Intimacy Study, which had it taking first place. The results from the study come after surveying 6,200 consumers.

Parental Control: Apple is having it out with developers that make parental control apps, reports 9to5Mac. A recent change has the company removing some parental control apps from the App Store. AAPL says that this is due to security issues and not to remove competition with its own parental controls features. However, not all developers are buying it and claim that the tech company isn’t following its own guidelines.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.