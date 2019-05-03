Friday Apple Rumors: Powerbeats Pro Preorders Are Live

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Powerbeat Pro preorders starting. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Powerbeat Pro: Customers that want to purchase the Powerbeat Pro earbuds can now preorder them, reports 9to5Mac. The preorder lets customers get ready for the new earbuds’ launch, which will take place on May 10. The earbuds are available for $249.95. There feature a few upgrades that customers may be interested in. Among them is Hey Siri support. They are also made with the same H1 chip found in the new AirPods.

Sapphire Lawsuit: GT Advanced Technologies is facing a lawsuit over broken promises with Apple, reports MacRumors. The lawsuit comes from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It includes the company and former CEO Thomas Gutierrez. The lawsuit claims that the company mislead investors about its ability to supply AAPL with sapphire glass for its mobile devices. The company struggled and went into bankruptcy, but is now privately held after coming out of it.

Right to Repair: Another Right to Repair bill has been struck down, reports AppleInsider. This Right to Repair bill was for Ontario and would force companies to sell owners and repairers components to fix devices. Apple is one of the companies that was lobbying to stop this bill. Arguments against the bill include it being unsafe for customers to fix their own devices and it harming intellectual property rights.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.