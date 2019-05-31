Ben & Jerry’s CBD Ice Cream Is Coming: 11 Things We Know

Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream is in the works, but isn’t available just yet.
Here’s what to know about the Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream.
- The company is already working on the ice cream, but can’t release it yet.
- This is due to restrictions from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- These restrictions don’t allow companies to use CBD oil in foods or beverages.
- However, the FDA is currently looking over the matter and may make a change to this stance.
- If this takes place, it will result in a change at the federal level that would allow CBD in foods and drinks.
- According to the ice cream company, it has plans to release its Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream if this change occurs.
- Due to the nature of the product and legal situations, there currently isn’t a release window for the product.
- It’s also worth noting that the FDA is holding a public hearing on the legalization of CBD in food and beverages today.
- The agency will also be allowing public comments on the hearing until July 2, 2019.
- Fans of the company that want to try out that Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream are advised to submit their comments to the FDA.
- This could help influence the FDA’s decision concerning letting companies add CBD oil to foods and beverages.
You can learn more about the Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream and the FDA’s public hearing at this link.
