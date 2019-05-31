Ben & Jerry’s CBD Ice Cream Is Coming: 11 Things We Know

Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream is in the works, but isn’t available just yet.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream.

The company is already working on the ice cream, but can’t release it yet.

This is due to restrictions from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

These restrictions don’t allow companies to use CBD oil in foods or beverages.

However, the FDA is currently looking over the matter and may make a change to this stance.

If this takes place, it will result in a change at the federal level that would allow CBD in foods and drinks.

According to the ice cream company, it has plans to release its Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream if this change occurs.

Due to the nature of the product and legal situations, there currently isn’t a release window for the product.

It’s also worth noting that the FDA is holding a public hearing on the legalization of CBD in food and beverages today.

The agency will also be allowing public comments on the hearing until July 2, 2019.

Fans of the company that want to try out that Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream are advised to submit their comments to the FDA.

This could help influence the FDA’s decision concerning letting companies add CBD oil to foods and beverages.

You can learn more about the Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream and the FDA’s public hearing at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.