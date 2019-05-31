Welcome

Ben & Jerry’s CBD Ice Cream Is Coming: 11 Things We Know

The ice cream can't come out yet due to restrictions on CBD

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream is in the works, but isn’t available just yet.

Ben & Jerry's CBD Ice Cream Is Coming: 11 Things We Know
Here’s what to know about the Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream.

  • The company is already working on the ice cream, but can’t release it yet.
  • This is due to restrictions from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • These restrictions don’t allow companies to use CBD oil in foods or beverages.
  • However, the FDA is currently looking over the matter and may make a change to this stance.
  • If this takes place, it will result in a change at the federal level that would allow CBD in foods and drinks.
  • According to the ice cream company, it has plans to release its Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream if this change occurs.
  • Due to the nature of the product and legal situations, there currently isn’t a release window for the product.
  • It’s also worth noting that the FDA is holding a public hearing on the legalization of CBD in food and beverages today.
  • The agency will also be allowing public comments on the hearing until July 2, 2019.
  • Fans of the company that want to try out that Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream are advised to submit their comments to the FDA.
  • This could help influence the FDA’s decision concerning letting companies add CBD oil to foods and beverages.

You can learn more about the Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream and the FDA’s public hearing at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

