Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT ) impressed with its latest quarterly earnings figures as the company raked in sales that surpassed what analysts called for, while its profit was also ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate, fueling BOOT stock late on Thursday, which soared after hours.

The Irvine, Calif.-based business said that for its fourth quarter of its most recent fiscal year, it amassed net income of $8.7 million, which was roughly 30 cents on a per-share basis. When adjusting for pretax gains, the company amassed a profit of 28 cents per share.

Wall Street was calling for Boot Barn to bring in adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share in its consensus estimate, according to the average guidance of seven analysts who were surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. The company added that it raked in revenue of $192.8 million for the three-month period, also topping the mark.

The Wall Street outlook saw the company tallying up sales of $189.1 million, according to data of six analysts surveyed by Zacks.

For its current quarter, Boot Barn predicts revenue will be somewhere between $178 million and $180 million.

BOOT stock is up a touch above 9% after the bell Thursday following the company’s quarterly earnings report, which saw the most important financial metrics come in ahead of what Wall Street predicted the brand would bring in. Shares had been gaining about 0.8% during regular trading hours.