Canada Goose Earnings: GOOS Stock Gutted on Disappointing Q4 Revenue

Canada Goose earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have GOOS stock taking a dive on Wednesday.

Source: Shutterstock

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS ) reported revenue of $115.52 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is up from the company’s revenue of $92.30 million reported in the same period of the year prior. However, it was a major blow to GOOS stock by missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $115.97 million for the quarter.

The Canada Goose earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 also includes earnings per share of 9 cents. This has the company beating out analysts’ earnings per share estimate of 6 cents for the period. However, that wasn’t enough to keep GOOS stock from falling on Wednesday.

Net income reported in the Canada Goose earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year comes in at $6.66 million. This is an improvement over the company’s net income of $5.99 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported by Canada Goose in its most recent earnings report is $8.65 million. The maker of luxury jackets reported operating income of $10.95 million during the same time last year.

Canada Goose earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. The company says that it is expecting to see revenue growth of 20% and earnings per share growth of at least 25% for the year.

GOOS stock was down 24% as of Wednesday morning, but is up 11% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.