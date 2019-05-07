Crocs Earnings: CROX Stock Jumps on Strong Q1 Results

Crocs earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have CROX stock on its way up Tuesday.

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX ) reported earnings per share of 36 cents for the first quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 23 cents from the same period of the year prior. It was also great news for CROX stock by blowing past Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 25 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Crocs earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $24.71 million. This is up from the company’s net income of $16.45 million reported in its first quarter of 2018.

The most recent Crocs earnings report also sees the company reporting operating income of $32.58 million. That’s better than the company’s operating income of $25.92 million reported during the same time last year.

The Crocs earnings report for the first quarter of the year also includes revenue of $295.95 million. This is an improvement over the company’s revenue of $283.15 million reported in the first quarter of the previous year. It was also a blessing to CROX stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $292.01 million for the period.

Crocs also provides its outlook for the second quarter of 2019 in the recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for the quarter to range from $350 million to $360 million. Wall Street is estimating revenue of $357.56 million for the second quarter of the year.

CROX stock was up 3% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.