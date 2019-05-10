The Fortnite season 9 patch notes are here and we have compiled the main items you should know about it.

Here are the seven main things you should know about it:

The Patch v9.0 displays a new and different map as the Titled Towers are gone with the Neo Tilted replacing it. This is a futuristic city with more space than the modern day version.

The Fortnite season 9 patch notes also include the Mega Mall, which replaced the Retail Row that was recently the victim of a volcano.

There’s also a new Pressure Plans that was built on the volcano post-eruption.

Map changes are also bringing forth a new Slipstream, giving players a new mobility option as the stream is on a fixed path of the wind, allowing you to move quicker.

As far as weapons go, grenades are officially back thanks to the updated Fortnite season 9 patch notes.

Items that have been vaulted include Clingers, Buried Treasure, Poison Dar Traps, Scoped Revolvers, Suppressed Assault Rifles and more.

The game’s iconic Pump Shotgun has also been vaulted as it is being replaced for the Combat Shotgun, which is only available in Rare, Epic and Legendary varieties. This weapon will shoot faster, do less damage and have a bigger magazine than its predecessor.

