Meet Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar

Hershey’s (NYSE: HSY ) is making changes to its classic milk chocolate bar by adding emoji.

This change will have the chocolate company stamping its milk chocolate bars with emoji instead of its name. This will mark the first time in the 125-year history of the company that it has made a change to the chocolate treat.

Hershey’s milk chocolate emoji bars will be available for a limited amount of time this summer. The bars will feature a variety of different emoji on them. This will have it offering chocolate bars with 26 different emoji across six emoji packaging designs.

Hershey’s says that the special milk chocolate emoji bars will be available throughout the summer and in the months leading up to the next school season. It also notes that customers will be able to buy the bars in both standard size and snack size options.

“Our classic Hershey’s bars were made to be shared with others,” Kriston Ohm, Senior Manager of the Hershey’s brand, said in a statement. “By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new.”

Hershey’s notes that it worked together with both parents and children to chose the emoji that show up on the milk chocolate bars. It says the chosen emoji are meant to help spark conversation.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.