Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late today, bringing in sales that fell, as well as an earnings guidance for the fiscal year that is higher than it was before, yet HPE stock took a hit after the bell Thursday afternoon.

The San Jose, Calif.-based IT business announced that for its second quarter of the fiscal 2019, it brought in net income of $419 million, or 30 cents per share. The company’s sales tallied up to $7.15 billion, falling 4.5% from the $7.47 billion it amassed during the same period in its fiscal 2018.

After taking away a number of items including “transformation costs” and other charges, Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it brought in earnings of 42 cents per share, which is 10 cents higher than the 32 cents per share it raked in during its second quarter of its fiscal 2018.

The company added that it increased its forecast for its fiscal 2019 as it now sees its adjusted earnings coming in somewhere in the range of $1.62 per share to $1.72 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had previously revealed that it called for adjusted earnings in the range of $1.56 to $1.66 per share.