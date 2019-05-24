Many people wonder if Memorial Day and Veterans Day celebrate the same thing, but the two holidays are actually different in one key way.

While both holidays are designed to honor U.S. troops that have served our country proud, there is an essential difference in the two as Memorial Day remembers those members of the military who lost their lives while serving their country. Meanwhile, Veterans Day is designed to commemorate all members of the military in the U.S., both living and deceased.

We are currently in Memorial Day season as this weekend will be a long one for most of us due both to the fact that Monday is an off day for most, as well as the fact that the holiday means that many will travel hundreds of miles to get home to their families for the holiday.

The actual day in which the holiday is celebrated this year is on Monday, May 27, while we are still about six months away from Veterans Day, which is slated to be celebrated on Monday, November 11 this year. We hope you have a wonderful Memorial Day this weekend and enjoy your time with your family as it is a very important part of this country’s history every year.

And make sure you travel safe if you’re on car as the roads will be packed to the brim in 2019.