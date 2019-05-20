The new week’s Monday Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumors are here and there’s plenty to be discussed, including the company’s new OS, an advanced computer display and Apple Watch update news.

Source: Apple

Here’s what you should know regarding the company today:

iOS 12.4: Apple said that it seeded the second beta of an upcoming iOS 12.4 update to developers, nearly one week after seeding the first iOS 12.4 beta. Registered developers can download the beta from the company’s Developer Center or over-the-air once the right configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center. It is unclear what exactly is coming with the update.

UltraFine Display: It’s no secret that supplies of the LG UltraFine 4K and 5K display have been hard to find at Apple’s retail and online stores. However, some of its retail stores have reportedly been carrying a new $700, 23.7-inch UltraFine display from LG. The display was located at two different company stores, but not on its online store.

Apple Watch Upgrade: Those seeking a repair for their Apple Watch Series 3 may receive a free upgrade as the company may be running short on its Series 3. This means that some consumers will receive the newer Apple Watch Series 4. The tech giant unveiled the change in an internal memo to Apple Store repair staff, as well as its Authorized Service Providers.

AAPL stock is up about 3.5% on Monday following this week’s Monday Apple rumors.