8 Mother’s Day Quotes to Post on Social Media

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

What are some of your favorite Mother’s Day quotes?

Mother's Day Quotes
We are only two days away from the big day as it is being celebrated on Sunday, May 12 in 2019. In honor of the day, we have compiled quotes that honor the mothers in our lives in the best way possible, with words of love and wisdom that relate to the women who brought us into this world.

Check them out.


  • “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” -Elder M. Russell Ballard
  • “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” –Oliver Wendell Holmes

 


Mother's Day quotes
  • “Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism.” -Gilda Radner
  • “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” -Maya Angelou

 


Mother's Day
  • “A mother understands what a child does not say.” -Jewish proverb
  • “A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.” -Unknown

 


Mother's Day
  • “A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower.” -Debasish Mridha
  • “It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” -Mahatma Gandhi

 

 

