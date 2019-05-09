Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS ) reported its quarterly earnings results late today, bringing in a loss that was narrower than analysts called for, while revenue also beat the mark, yet NDLS stock was largely unmoved after hours.

The Broomfield, Co.-based fast-casual restaurant chain announced that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in a loss of $1.9 million, or 4 cents per share. On an adjusted basis when considering pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, its loss tallied up to 3 cents per share.

Noodles & Company’s loss was narrower than what analysts called for as the Wall Street consensus estimate saw the brand bringing in a loss of 5 cents per share, according to the average estimate of three analysts who were surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

The company added that it brought in revenue of $110 million for the three-month period, which was also stronger than what Wall Street called for. The consensus guidance of three analysts who were polled by Zacks was for Noodles & Company to bring in $108.9 million in revenue.

The business sees its fiscal 2019 earnings in the range of 8 cents to 16 cents per share, while revenue will be between $466 million and $474 million.

NDLS stock is unmoved after hours today despite the company’s impressive quarterly earnings results. Shares had been gaining about 2.4% during regular trading hours as Noodles & Company got ready to report its figures for the period.