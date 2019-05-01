Wednesday Apple Rumors: Renders Give Look at iPhone Design Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 11 renders. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 11 Renders: A new batch of renders gives users a look at what the iPhone 11 may look like, reports BGR. These renders are well done and show a device that looks close to what the iPhone 11 might appear like when it launches later this year. The renders are based off of design leaks for the upcoming iPhone. The biggest noteworthy change is the rear camera. There is now a triple-lens camera on the back of the device sitting in a square camera bump. We’ll have to wait until later this year to see if these renders really resemble the real thing.

iPad 2: The iPad 2 is now officially part of Apple’s vintage and obsolete products, MacRumors notes. So what does this mean for owners of these devices? Simply put, they can no longer expect support from AAPL. This includes the company no longer servicing the tablets at its Genius Bars. The only places where this isn’t true are California and Turkey. The devices will still get support in these locations until March 2021.

HBO Channel: HBO is now part of the channels that are available through Apple TV, reports AppleInsider. This means that users now can access content from the creator directly from the Channels option. HBO is currently only available as a channel in the iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 betas. It will likely see a full release later this month.

