Taco Bell — owned by Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM ) — announced that it is opening up a hotel that you can stay at and have the time of your life if you’re a super fan.

The luxury resort will be located in Palm Springs, California as the brand is hoping to expand its image, while also appealing to the most loyal of its fans. There are some people who have been known for having “fancy” dinners in its restaurants where they dress up, so these may be the type of fans who visit the hotel.

Taco Bell said that its reservations will open in June, allowing guests to begin checking in when Aug. 9 rolls around. The parent company did not reveal how long the hotel would remain open for.

The place will include a gift shop with exclusive apparel based on the restaurant, as well as an on-site salon with nail art and hair styling services inspired by the brand. Taco Bell Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg revealed the idea for this hotel is designed to be playful and enjoyable, offering an “unparalleled experience,” which is why “The Bell” is happening in a fully operational hotel.

“I have often quipped that Taco Bell is the fast fashion of food. We have our everyday classics, but then we’re always introducing these cool limited-edition experiences to do something new and different,” Thalberg said in an interview.

YUM stock is up about 0.5% today.